SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,904,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,538,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,590,000 after buying an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.87. 26,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,379. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.