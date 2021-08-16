Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Boosted by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. 45,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,086,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

