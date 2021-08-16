Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Shares of BATS:DIVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 162,348 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14.

