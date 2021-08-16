Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 1,597 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.31. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $316,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,702 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.