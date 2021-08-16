Ironwood Financial llc Buys 10,253 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306,175 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,087. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67.

