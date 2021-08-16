Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 1,096 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $806,142,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,512,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,963,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,683,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.81. 910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.