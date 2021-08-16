Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $364.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,979,465. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

