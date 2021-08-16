Ironwood Financial llc Buys 1,463 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,706 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

