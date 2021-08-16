$322.48 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce $322.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.90 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $318.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,529. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

