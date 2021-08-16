Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 11.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. 18,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,527. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.