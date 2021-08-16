iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.