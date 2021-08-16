BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Down 72.3% in July

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.
About BTCS
