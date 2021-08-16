BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Down 72.3% in July

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

