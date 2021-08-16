Kwikswap Protocol Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $280,842.54 and $1,926.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005135 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

