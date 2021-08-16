Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Declines By 62.5%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Chemesis International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 126,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,476. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

