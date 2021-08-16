Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Declines By 62.5%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Chemesis International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 126,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,476. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
Chemesis International Company Profile
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.