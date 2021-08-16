Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down to $63.65

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.65, but opened at $61.77. Dynatrace shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 4,005 shares traded.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,051 shares of company stock worth $15,811,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

