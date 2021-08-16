Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,986,617 shares.The stock last traded at $6.53 and had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $330,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

