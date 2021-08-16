Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,913 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.21.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $3,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $30,382,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

