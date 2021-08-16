ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZI. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,088,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,242,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.