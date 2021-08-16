China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
OTCMKTS:CCGM remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. China CGame has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
China CGame Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for China CGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CGame and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.