JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.97. 6,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

