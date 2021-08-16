JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

