Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.21. 95,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,743. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

