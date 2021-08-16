Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $229.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.