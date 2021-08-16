RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,629 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

