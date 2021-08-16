Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 4.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after acquiring an additional 155,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liberty Global by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,286,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after buying an additional 251,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,898,000 after buying an additional 399,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. 38,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,843. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

