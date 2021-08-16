Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 74.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 118,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.43. 5,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,963. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.