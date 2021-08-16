Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $113,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000.

UAPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

