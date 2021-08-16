Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

