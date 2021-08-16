-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,053. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,647 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 256,300 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

