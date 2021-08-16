Homeros Trading Down 5.1% This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Homeros Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

