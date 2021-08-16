BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0066

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $57,609.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00921992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00109456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047151 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,662,138 coins and its circulating supply is 778,631,405 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

