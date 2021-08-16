ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $323,514.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00135373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,137.91 or 0.99837367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00920680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

