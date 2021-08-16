PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTR shares. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PetroChina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PetroChina by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PTR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.46. 1,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

