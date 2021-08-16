Receive Access Ecosystem Price Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $4,073.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00332632 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00987539 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,061,241 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

