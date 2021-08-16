Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) & Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Financial Comparison

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Winmark has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.03, meaning that its stock price is 403% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winmark and Aiadvertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $46.29 million 15.83 $29.82 million N/A N/A Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.89 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 49.06% -312.07% 114.33% Aiadvertising -142.97% N/A -397.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Winmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Winmark beats Aiadvertising on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing. The Franchising segment involves in the value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise as well as provides strategic consulting services related to franchising. The Leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corp. and Wirth Business Credit, Inc. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

