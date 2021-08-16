Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Acquires 7,030 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 413,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. 62,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

