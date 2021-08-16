Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Makes New $19.45 Million Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 487,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,446,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.68% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,970.00 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.