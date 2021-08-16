Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

