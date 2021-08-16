Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 104,075 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,075 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $29,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.42. 17,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

