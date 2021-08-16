Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $43,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays lifted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,859. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

