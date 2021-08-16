Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 341,325 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,535 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 341,325 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $62,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.13. 8,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,935. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

