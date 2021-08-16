Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,601,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

