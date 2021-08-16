Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 124,524 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,524 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.81% of Adient worth $77,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 373,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,867. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

