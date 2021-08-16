Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,934,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,793 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $95,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. 55,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,032. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

