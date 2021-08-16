Short Interest in Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Declines By 44.0%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ELIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572. Elio Motors has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

