The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 42.2% in July

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.51.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.