Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HZNOF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

HZNOF remained flat at $$5.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

