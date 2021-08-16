Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 66,880 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 2.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $181,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $50.59. 3,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.