Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 199,039 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.42% of Bank of Montreal worth $281,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 44.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 29,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.90. 12,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,959. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

