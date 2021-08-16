Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $324.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,502. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

